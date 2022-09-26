L'étrange rumeur du coup d'État contre Xi Jinping

Vent de panique sur les réseaux sociaux le 24 septembre, lorsque le hashtag #ChinaCoup commence à attirer un peu plus d'attention qu'il n'en mériterait sans doute.

Une rumeur s'étend alors à grande vitesse, alimentée par l'excitation de celles et ceux ravis d'en être, sans la moindre précaution. Selon certains comptes, parfois très suivis comme celui du politicien indien aux 10 millions d'abonnés Subramanian Swamy ou la journaliste lauréate du prix Pulitzer Laurie Garrett, le président Xi Jinping était victime d'un coup d'État et avait été mis au secret par des rivaux au sein du Parti communiste chinois.

Planes have completely disappeared over #China and there are wild rumors of a coup, staged by Gen. Li Qiaoming, overthrowing #XiJinping as the State Council gathering nears, meant to hand Xi a 3rd term.

NOTHING is confirmed.https://t.co/etwtvOqTde pic.twitter.com/srESpZuXsU — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 24, 2022

New rumour to be checked out: Is Xi jingping under house arrest in Beijing ? When Xi was in Samarkand recently, the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party were supposed to have removed Xi from the Party’s in-charge of Army. Then House arrest followed. So goes the rumour. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 24, 2022

Nearly 60% of flights were canceled across #China yesterday (Sep 21). No reasons were offered.

As of 22:35 on September 21, 16,062 flights were planned for the day, and 9,583 flights were canceled. pic.twitter.com/jUrbJh4Jum — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferzeng97) September 22, 2022

Literally no flights over China . Something is wrong which they are hiding like #COVID19 #chinacoup pic.twitter.com/eeVhoPvJFc — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) September 24, 2022

Absolutely no flights over Beijing currently, all trains in and out of #Beijing cancelled even buses.



Something very serious is going on currently with the CCP.#chinacoup #chinalockdown pic.twitter.com/29lKn7L4Km — Monil Nitin Parikh (@MonilParikh) September 24, 2022

Comme l'explique India Today, cette sale affaire a tout du revers de la médaille pour l'OSINT, le renseignement d'origine sources ouvertes, qui permet à tout un chacun d'accéder à diverses données officielles et d'en tirer les conclusions qu'il souhaite –les bonnes comme les mauvaises.

À lire aussi Fusils rouillés et bagarres d'ivrognes: le sale état des mobilisés de Poutine

Oui, mais non

C'est cette fois FlightRadar qui a servi de mèche: selon certains observateurs très mal avisés, le trafic aérien était fortement perturbé au-dessus de la Chine, ce qui était le signe d'un événement grave en cours.

D'autres petits malins, sans que l'on n'en connaisse encore les motivations, en profitaient pour jeter de l'huile sur le feu en publiant des vidéos de colonnes géantes de blindés se dirigeant vers Pékin, ou d'explosions mystérieuses et forcément liées au soi-disant coup d'État.

#PLA military vehicles heading to #Beijing on Sep 22. Starting from Huanlai County near Beijing and ending in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, the entire procession as long as 80 KM.

Coupled with the rumors of #XiJinping under house arrest...#chinacoup pic.twitter.com/MKSoKP4gv8 — Stepan Gronk (@StepanGronk) September 25, 2022

Fact check !!



This video have no link with #chinacoup . It is 7 year old explosion video from rock port city of Tianjin ( china ) pic.twitter.com/nnuTB7jgLQ — Nitin singh katoch (@MrnitinSingh) September 25, 2022

Sauf que, bien sûr, tout ceci était faux: alors que se prépare un prochain grand congrès du Parti communiste chinois, lors duquel Xi Jinping devrait décrocher un troisième mandat, nul coup d'État n'était en cours contre le président en place.

Comme l'ont établi à la volée l'analyste Oliver Alexander ou, de manière plus précise, India Today, le trafic aérien chinois n'a connu aucune baisse particulière ou anormale.

À lire aussi Le monde doit se préparer à une grave et longue pénurie de cuivre

Quant aux vidéos d'explosions ou de blindés, une recherche rapide permettait de comprendre qu'il s'agissait de vieux documents, réutilisés ici avec la malveillance des pyromanes de réseaux sociaux.

Sur place, des journalistes occidentaux ont pu terminer d'éteindre ce petit incendie, au contact duquel quelques imprudents se sont un peu vite brûlés: plus que jamais, gare aux fausses évidences, et à celles et ceux qui les manipulent.

Literal Pulitzer Prize winning journalists are now falling for this complete bullshit...



For the 300th time today. THERE IS NO CHANGE IN FLIGHTS OVER CHINA COMPARED TO 1 WEEK AGO. https://t.co/TxC2AabN1p pic.twitter.com/rCPiLFeJJN — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) September 24, 2022

Today in Beijing, I investigated the #chinacoup so you don’t have to. At considerable personal risk, I ventured out to some neuralgic key points in the city. Disturbing finds. Brace yourselves. /1 pic.twitter.com/z4CJYpQbbk — Georg Fahrion (@schorselysees) September 25, 2022