Il est encore là, et pour un bout de temps. | Sergei Bobylyov / Sputnik / AFP

L'étrange rumeur du coup d'État contre Xi Jinping

Quand soudain, tout s'emballe.

Thomas Burgel

Vent de panique sur les réseaux sociaux le 24 septembre, lorsque le hashtag #ChinaCoup commence à attirer un peu plus d'attention qu'il n'en mériterait sans doute.

Une rumeur s'étend alors à grande vitesse, alimentée par l'excitation de celles et ceux ravis d'en être, sans la moindre précaution. Selon certains comptes, parfois très suivis comme celui du politicien indien aux 10 millions d'abonnés Subramanian Swamy ou la journaliste lauréate du prix Pulitzer Laurie Garrett, le président Xi Jinping était victime d'un coup d'État et avait été mis au secret par des rivaux au sein du Parti communiste chinois.

Comme l'explique India Today, cette sale affaire a tout du revers de la médaille pour l'OSINT, le renseignement d'origine sources ouvertes, qui permet à tout un chacun d'accéder à diverses données officielles et d'en tirer les conclusions qu'il souhaite –les bonnes comme les mauvaises.

Oui, mais non

C'est cette fois FlightRadar qui a servi de mèche: selon certains observateurs très mal avisés, le trafic aérien était fortement perturbé au-dessus de la Chine, ce qui était le signe d'un événement grave en cours.

D'autres petits malins, sans que l'on n'en connaisse encore les motivations, en profitaient pour jeter de l'huile sur le feu en publiant des vidéos de colonnes géantes de blindés se dirigeant vers Pékin, ou d'explosions mystérieuses et forcément liées au soi-disant coup d'État.

Sauf que, bien sûr, tout ceci était faux: alors que se prépare un prochain grand congrès du Parti communiste chinois, lors duquel Xi Jinping devrait décrocher un troisième mandat, nul coup d'État n'était en cours contre le président en place.

Comme l'ont établi à la volée l'analyste Oliver Alexander ou, de manière plus précise, India Today, le trafic aérien chinois n'a connu aucune baisse particulière ou anormale.

Quant aux vidéos d'explosions ou de blindés, une recherche rapide permettait de comprendre qu'il s'agissait de vieux documents, réutilisés ici avec la malveillance des pyromanes de réseaux sociaux.

Sur place, des journalistes occidentaux ont pu terminer d'éteindre ce petit incendie, au contact duquel quelques imprudents se sont un peu vite brûlés: plus que jamais, gare aux fausses évidences, et à celles et ceux qui les manipulent.

